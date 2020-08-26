An Irvine-based chain of automobile dealerships has negotiated a purchase of Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota.
The sale by 50-50 owners Steve Downs and Cassie Wright is scheduled to be complete Oct. 6, said Kevan Juergens, general manager of Bill Wright Toyota.
Juergens said no substantial changes are anticipated at the Bill Wright dealership at 5100 Gasoline Alley Drive.
"I think when something goes well you don't want to go in and change it,” he said.
The general manager of North Bakersfield Toyota, Shane Shepherd, said he also doesn't expect substantial changes at the dealership at 19651 Industry Parkway Drive once the transaction goes through.
Shepherd described the deal as a "positive transaction" that should allow the dealership to retain its employees.
Shelly Automotive Group owns five dealerships in Southern California: Irvine BMW, Irvine Mini, Lexus of Riverside, Mercedes-Benz of Long Beach and Rolls-Royce Motors Cars OC, which is located in Irvine.
Earlier this month Bill Wright Inc., the local dealerships' 50-year-old ownership entity, notified local authorities the sale could cost the jobs of 150 employees. But the notice, seen as a formality, added some of the affected workers may be hired by the new owner.
Shelly Automotive declined to comment on the pending transaction.
(2) comments
Parents spend a lifetime scraping and building a successful business, and once they're gone, the kids can't wait to sell it and spend their inheritance. I wonder if they have any idea why their parents did it?
They do. So the kids could sell it.
