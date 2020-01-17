The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bakersfield has relocated to 212 Coffee Road and is now open.
The new location is 3.7 miles away from the old building that was located at 4825 Coffee Road, according to the news release.
Appointments are needed at all IRS TAC offices. To schedule an appointment call 844-545-5640 or visit operating hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Take note the office is closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch, according to the release.
