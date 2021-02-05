A local webinar scheduled for Feb. 17 is expected to discuss rental assistance programs, eviction moratoriums and the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Put on by the Income Property Association for Kern, the event will feature comments by Greg Terzakis, senior vice president of the California Apartment Association, who plans to address recently approved state legislation providing financial assistance covering up to 80 percent of rents unpaid since the start of the pandemic.
IPAK President Mardi Sharples will update participants on other rental assistance programs, and special affairs specialist Shea Benton will talk about how to apply for a PPP loan.
The webinar is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be bought online at https://kernrentaloutlook.eventbrite.com.