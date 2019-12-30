Luis Felipe Lopez-Hernandez, 26, of Inyokern, was identified by the Kern County coroner's office as the victim of a vehicle crash on Highway 178, east of Highway 395, on Dec. 19. The incident occurred just before midnight when the vehicle struck a pole, a news release said.
