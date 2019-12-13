MILL IT

The buttermilk-style salad dressings Bakersfield-based Mill It hopes to put on U.S. grocery store shelves taste and feel rich and creamy. Like the company's fruit smoothies, they're easily mistaken for dairy products.

But get ready for this: They're plant-based. In fact, their primary ingredients are two ancient grains — sorghum and millet — that thrive in naturally arid climates like the Central Valley.

Mill It is the brainchild of Bill Myers, a Bakersfield resident who studied food science and chemistry at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He recently scored a substantial investment from Kern Venture Group, the county's first angel investor organization.

It's not that there are no other buttermilk-style salad dressings that don't contain animal products, Myers explained. It's just that the ones on the market now are high in calories and fats, which adds to the big irony in U.S. salad consumption.

"It's kind of counter-intuitive a little bit," he said, "because you think you're eating healthy."

Myers said that besides millet and sorghum, Mill It contains coconut cream and sunflower seed butter, as well as a relatively small amount canola oil. They are combined in a patented fermentation process that yields what he considers the key to consumer acceptance: a pleasing flavor.

"If the taste isn't right," he said, "they're not going to buy it."

Kern Venture Group has helped the company rebrand with new packaging, just as it has assisted in the formation of a corporate structure attractive to investors. That'll be helpful as Mill It prepares for a product launch that, if all goes well, will put Myers in front of supermarket product buyers early next year.

That next step is going to be the hard part, said Phil Gruszka, a Bakersfield food and beverage consultant who noted the marketplace has become highly competitive as supermarket chains have consolidated.

It's especially tough for small companies to break through and convince stores they have the marketing wherewithal to promote the product properly.

"It's a balancing act," Gruszka said. "Certainly it's a challenge and it takes time and a lot of effort."

One question remaining for Mill It is how to shape its business model going forward. Myers and KVG co-managing partner John-Paul “J.P.” Lake say the company could choose to develop all its own products, such as frozen yogurt and coffee creamers, or possibly license out its fermentation technology. Or both.

"We see both of them as viable paths," Lake said.