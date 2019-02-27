Matthew Morrissette talked a lot.
While sitting in jail in connection with another case, Morrissette repeatedly and at length spoke with a cellmate about his involvement in the 2017 slaying of a Rosamond teenager, according to court documents.
Morrissette, 30, implicated not only himself in the shooting, but also co-defendants Arthur Hernandez and Anthony Bonczek, both 21, according to the documents filed by Kern County sheriff's investigators.
All three face charges including murder and are being held without bail. They're next due in court March 13.
The events leading to their arrest began the early evening of Dec. 12, 2017. Deputies were called to a possible shooting in Rosamond and found Kawanza Hilt, 17, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
A person in the area told investigators Hilt banged on his door and yelled "Help" and "I can't breathe," according to the documents. The person opened the door and found the teen unresponsive.
Hilt was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A surveillance camera in the area captured footage of a suspect vehicle that investigators determined was registered to Hernandez. When questioned, Hernandez was unable to provide a solid alibi as to where he was at the time of the killing, documents said.
Detectives determined Hernandez was a member of a local gang and, after obtaining a search warrant, went through his phone and found he was in regular contact with other gang members, according to the documents. Items with gang insignia were found in his home.
Hernandez's phone also contained text messages with still images of surveillance footage that captured the killing. In a video sent with the image, a voice says, "You can't get no license plates or nothin', that's good," according to the documents.
Months later, when Morrissette was in custody on another case, investigators hid voice-activated audio recorders in his jail cell. The documents said statements he made to a cellmate confirmed he and Bonczek fired at Hilt, and Hernandez drove the suspect vehicle.
Additionally, detectives said in the documents Bonzcek can be seen getting out of Hernandez's car in the video and firing before his gun apparently malfunctions. And records for cellphones belonging to Hernandez and Morrissette were connected to a specific cell tower sector servicing the area where the shooting occurred.
Bonczek was arrested Dec. 5 in Azusa in Southern California by the sheriff's homicide unit. Hernandez was taken into custody by deputies assigned to the Mojave and Rosamond substations.
Morrissette, who was still in custody, was arrested on the new charges.
