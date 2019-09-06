A mobile home that caught fire early Friday morning in Oildale was intentionally set aflame, arson investigators say.
At 3:50 a.m. Friday, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of McCord Avenue. Firefighters found a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames that was beginning to threaten nearby homes and cars.
Everyone inside the mobile home and surrounding homes were evacuated, KCFD said. The fire was extinguished and contained it to its origin.
Arson Investigators were able to determine the cause of the fire was arson, and the incident is an active investigation.
Nobody suffered any injuries.
