The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking into the death of a 24-year-old man found dead on Saturday the 1000 block of Terrace Way in central Bakersfield. The man was identified as Zachariah Jade Watson, of Bakersfield, in a news release. The manner of death has not been determined.
