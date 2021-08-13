Investigation Discovery show to air segment about missing California City boys

"In Pursuit with John Walsh," a show on Investigation Discovery, will air a segment about two California City boys that vanished Dec. 21, 2020 and are still missing on its season 3 premiere.
The boys, four-year-old Orrin West and three-year-old Orson West, were last seen playing in their backyard in California City when their adoptive parents reported they were missing.
The segment will air Wednesday. Viewers with information about the missing children can call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit information at InPursuitTips.com