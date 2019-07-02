Caltrans has received millions of dollars in gas tax funding for repairs to drainage systems along Interstate 5 in Kern County.
The funding came as part of a package of $533 million in allocations done by the California Transportation Commission for highway projects throughout the state.
Two projects along I-5 near Fort Tejon are the beneficiaries of the spending.
A $7.1 million drainage project from north of Fort Tejon State Historic Park to south of Grapevine Road will repair culverts along I-5. The Transportation Commission allocated $4.9 million to the project.
A $14.2 million project from north of the Fort Tejon Overcrossing to south of the Grapevine Undercrossing will also repair culverts along I-5. The Transportation Commission allocated $2.2 million for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.