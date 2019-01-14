Interstate 5 has reopened in both directions, Caltrans announced on Twitter shortly after 6:45 p.m.
Due to snowy conditions, the road had closed around noon, from Laval Road to Highway 138.
The California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon Office reported that multiple big rigs had blocked lanes on I-5, some colliding with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.