Interstate 5 heading north near Castaic was closed due to a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol in Newhall.
It is unknown for how long the lanes heading north will be closed, according to a CHP tweet.
CHP recommended drivers use Highway 126 to Highway 101 as an alternate route.
SB I-5 AT TEMPLIN SHUTDOWN. NB I-5 AT HASLEY SHUTDOWN. BOTH DUE TO FIRE IN CASTAIC. UNK DURATION.— CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) October 24, 2019
This story will be updated.
