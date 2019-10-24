Interstate 5 heading north near Castaic was closed due to a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol in Newhall. 

It is unknown for how long the lanes heading north will be closed, according to a CHP tweet.

CHP recommended drivers use Highway 126 to Highway 101 as an alternate route. 

This story will be updated. 

