The California Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine due to snowy conditions that have caused multiple crashes Thursday morning.
The CHP's traffic incident website shows a number of vehicles have spun out of control and collided. The closure began at 9:24 a.m., according to the website.
Several vehicles were stuck in the center divider on northbound I-5 just south of Gorman, according to the CHP. Four big rigs were blocking lanes at about 9:15 a.m.
It's unclear when I-5 will be reopened.
