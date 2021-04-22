Intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road will be closed overnight next week

A nighttime road closure has been scheduled next week for the intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road.
According to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the area will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure will be in place for falsework erection, according to the news release.
Residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood, the news release stated. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.