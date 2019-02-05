Several intersection closures as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project are expected starting this week.
Myrtle Street is currently closed on the north side of 24th and is expected to be opened by the end of the week. After that, Spruce Street will be closed at 24th. Pine Street is expected to close next week depending on weather.
Every street eastward to Bay Street will consecutively close on the north side of 24th Street for the installation of new drainage pipe.
Spruce, Pine, Cedar, Alder and Bay streets will remain closed through mid-May for the construction of new roadway and the installation of new sidewalks, curb and gutter. During this period, residents will need to access the neighborhood via Beech Street or from F Street.
