International investor picks up 199 acres in northeast Bakersfield

Vacant land in northeast Bakersfield has attracted substantial investment from a Canadian-based company that controls more than $3.3 billion in assets focused on strategically located real estate.
The Walton Group of Cos. announced its purchase of 199 acres in northeast Bakersfield for development of new homes including a 30-acre commercial component. Exact boundaries were unclear but the property is roughly bordered by Highland Knolls Drive on the north, College Avenue on the south and Morning Drive on the east.
New homes there would fill in a gap of development just south of Highway 178 between northeast Bakersfield and the Rio Bravo area. As such, Walton's purchase basically wagers the city will expand in that direction, much the way investors' acquisition last year of 158 acres near McCutchen and Gosford roads for home construction predicts the city will keep growing toward the southwest.
The transaction has come at a time of soaring demand for rental and for-sale housing not just in Bakersfield but across the state. As people priced out of Southern California have emigrated to Kern County during the pandemic, Bakersfield apartment vacancies have fallen to almost zero, and early this year the city's median sale price for a single-family home finally surpassed its peak from the early 2000s housing boom.
"The Southern California real estate market continues to be a booming area of the country for development, and we couldn't be more excited about this acquisition in Bakersfield," Walton Vice President Barry Dluzen said in a news release dated Sept. 17 that mentioned an "exit-focused letter of intent" with a top national homebuilder whose name was not disclosed.
"We are always happy to support a premier homebuilder to bring needed home inventory to an increasing housing market and to accommodate the region's growth," Dluzen continued.
Walton is a global investment and land asset management company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Scottsdale, Ariz.; United Arab Emirates; and four Asian countries. It says it oversees assets on behalf of investors in 71 countries.
The company's investment portfolio includes more than 81,000 acres of owned and administered land it offers to homebuilders and developers. The company has often bought vacant land on the periphery of existing communities, positioning it to benefit from continuing population growth and physical expansion.
A city of Bakersfield spokesman said by email Monday that, without more information than Walton's news release provided about the project's boundary, staff cannot confirm whether there are any development entitlements on the land. The company said it was unable Monday to provide more specific information about the transaction.
City spokesman Joseph Conroy wrote that, based on information provided by the company, it appears at least some of the land has a tract map approved for single-family home development. If that's the case, he noted, the property owner could move forward with that development, obtain approval of a new map or pursue various other options.
Property in the area, he stated, is zoned for single-family housing, limited multifamily residential development, open space, general commercial and commercial and professional office space.
"And, as long as the development is consistent with the zoning, it is suitable from the city’s perspective," Conroy wrote. "If there is a need for a zone change to accommodate the proposed development, that would be considered on a case-by-case basis."