International competitions fly under the radar at Lost Hills

Passers-through along Highway 46 see Lost Hills mainly as a place of busy oilfields, sprawling orchards and a thriving farmworker community. Few ever get a peak of the graceful spectacle that periodically takes the skies above the northwestern Kern County desert.
Unbeknown to most even in Bakersfield, Lost Hills attracts international competitors who come by the hundreds once or twice a year to spend a week in the dusty expanse — and fly small airplanes.
They drive in on rented RVs, pull out trail bikes they store at a nearby mining operation and eat later at the Denny's or somewhere along Interstate 5. It's a friendly camaraderie right up until go time at 9 a.m.
The sport that made Lost Hills famous from Western Europe to New Zealand is called free flight. Competitors launch a plane of their own construction hoping to keep it in the air for an allotted minimum amount of time. Under international rules, they must repeat the feat once an hour for increasing durations. Ties are settled by a "fly-off."
The catch is, competitors have no way to control their plane remotely, and so often enough it flies off into the distance. And that's why Lost Hills is such a great place for free flight.
The 160-member Lost Hills Free Flight Model Airfield Association owns 630 acres donated to it in the 1990s. Together with land it borrows from nearby gypsum mining company H.M. Holloway, the group offers unparalleled emptiness. The closest threats are nut orchards miles away.
"There's just not many (places) like Lost Hills that have that much land," said Tony Stillman, safety technical director at the Academy of Model Aeronautics in Muncie, Ind. He called the Lost Hills airfield "a mecca that people from around the world want to fly at."
There are other free flight fields of some repute in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon and Texas. But domestically at least, none combines as much open space with as little wind. (Notably, a site in the Taft area was considered better for its lack of breezes, but it fell out of favor when fences went up more than a decade ago.)
Five hundred people showed up to a world championship in Lost Hills in October 2019. Glenn Schneider, secretary-treasurer of the Lost Hills model association, said 38 countries were represented that year in what amounted to an RV village.
"It was a big deal," he said.
Free flight isn't so much an event as it is a class of competitions distinguished by different plane sizes, equipment and launch procedures.
Some aircraft are strictly gliders; others run for a set amount of time on rubber bands, liquid fuel or electricity. Competitors may launch their plane by hand or fling it with a stretch band — or, depending on the competition, lift it with a tow line like a kite before releasing it.
Once airborne the planes may catch a wind thermal, which isn't always the stroke of good luck it seems. While there can be some benefit in riding air currents, they can carry a plane for miles. Some model aircraft hit a thermal and are never heard from again.
"I had one that went from here in Taft … to New Cuyama," said 20-time Canadian free flight national team member and part-time Taft resident Peter Allnutt, who at age 88 flies almost daily. "A lady was up in the hills looking for cattle and she found it."
Plane builders try to avoid such episodes by installing a mechanism that causes a stabilizer to pop up after a certain duration, usually causing the craft to spiral gently downward. More people are also using beacons lately.
Other technological advances center around stronger, lighter materials, though superior craftsmanship and patient fine-tuning often win the day.
Sometimes aircraft do land in an orchard, and usually it's no problem. Schneider said the association has gear for removing planes from the clutches of a nut tree without damaging the model or the orchard. It's easier than trying to retrieve a glider from a Midwestern corn field, he added.
Stillman said the activity is considered safe, in that the planes are slow and light. Even if they hit something, they don't generally cause damage.
But they do sort of have a mind of their own, hence the motorcycles used to chase down errant aircraft.
"That's half the fun of the whole business," said Schneider.
A series of competitions will kick off in February and continue through April or May before another season begins in September, Schneider said. Fifty-five people from around the globe have already signed up to attend a tournament next month at the association's airfield north of Highway 46 along Holloway Road. Unobstructive spectators are generally welcome free of charge.
Holloway President Vard Terry has found the free flyers to be good neighbors over the years, always cleaning up after themselves. He said the company is happy to accommodate them.
"It's amazing because they just take over the desert out there west of our mines," he said. "Sometimes you just see them taking off across the desert on their motorcycle chasing their plane down."