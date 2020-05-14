McFarland Interim City Manager Larry Pennell has submitted his letter of resignation, saying health issues will prevent him from continuing his duties as the administrator of city business.
Pennell was brought on after the disappearance and death of former McFarland City Manager John Wooner last year. He has been a part of the city’s efforts to allow GEO, a private prison company, to convert two state prisons into immigrant detention facilities.
In his letter, Pennell said he had a scheduled surgery for June that would take 12 months to fully recover from.
“I deeply regret that my departure will occur before completing several projects that I have been focused on,” he said, adding he was delighted to have resolved the GEO issue before he left.
The letter said his resignation would be effective May 29. The City Council was scheduled to discuss in closed session bringing on a replacement during their Thursday meeting.
