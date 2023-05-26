All animals are equal here at Edison Middle School's new campus farm, which was officially opened Friday for husbandry by teachers and their students who can now conveniently live the farm life within walking distance of their classrooms.

“This is the first middle school farm and garden of its kind in Kern County,” said Edison School District Superintendent Erica Andrews. “We are so thankful to so many of you who have been with us every step of the way so that this would finally come.”