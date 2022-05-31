Inspectors find 14th oil well leaking methane in Bakersfield residential area

State regulators have discovered another oil well leaking methane in a residential area in Bakersfield, bringing to 14 the number found fitting that description in the past two weeks.
According to information the state Department of Conservation provided Tuesday, the leak was found in the vicinity of 216 Durham Court, which is northeast of the intersection of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway, at a facility operated by Griffin Resources LLC. The previous batch of leaky wells was located in northeast Bakersfield near the intersection of Morning Drive and Morningstar Avenue.
Information posted by the California Office of Emergency Services said methane coming from the well measured 50,000 parts per million, the same as nine idle wells discovered earlier in May. That's the maximum concentration measurable using equipment available at the site.
A determination was made that the well found to be leaking Saturday needed to be depressurized immediately "to prevent further leaks," according to the online notice. It said the Bakersfield Fire Department determined the leak presented no immediate danger, which in past incidents meant only that the gas was not accumulating.
Tuesday's post said the well was depressurized Monday, repair work was being done Tuesday and tests in the "surrounding residential neighborhood" turned up no detectable levels of methane.
The department said the agency most directly responsible for oil regulation, its California Geologic Energy Management Division, sent Griffin Resources an order two weeks ago directing the company to permanently plug and abandon that well and 24 others in the Fruitvale Oil Field.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information by CalGEM and CalOES.