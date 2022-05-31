Inspectors find 14th oil well leaking methane in Bakersfield area

State regulators have discovered another idle oil well leaking methane in a residential part of Bakersfield, bringing to 14 the number found fitting that description in the past two weeks.
The state Department of Conservation posted an online summary Tuesday saying the latest discovery was made in north Bakersfield 10 miles from the latest batch at a facility owned by Griffin Resources LLC. A more precise location was not provided. The previous batch was located near the intersection of Morning Drive and Morningstar Avenue.
A determination was made that the leaky well needed to be depressurized immediately "to prevent further leaks," according to the online notice. It said the Bakersfield Fire Department determined the leak presented no immediate danger, which in past incidents meant only that the gas was not accumulating.
Tuesday's post said the well was depressurized Monday, repair work was being done Tuesday and tests in the "surrounding residential neighborhood" turned up no detectable levels of methane.
The department said the agency most directly responsible for oil regulation, its California Geologic Energy Management Division, sent Griffin Resources an order two weeks ago directing the company to permanently plug and abandon that well and 24 others in the Fruitvale Oil Field.
The department's post did not say how much methane the latest leak was emitting. Nine of the previously disclosed leaks were listed as leaking methane at 50,000 parts per million — the maximum measurable using equipment available at the site — even as CalGEM characterized the ruptures as minor, "pinhole" leaks.