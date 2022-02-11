Inspection reports document problems leading to Kingston's closure

The Real Road nursing home set to close after a fatal COVID-19 outbreak and a long history of regulatory problems continued last year to rack up state and federal violations related to vermin, poor health care, high indoor heat, a lack of shower opportunities and various other shortcomings, even after the facility was heavily fined by regulators in 2020.
Reports compiled by the California Department of Public Health offer new details on the problems that led government Medicare and Medi-Cal administrators to pull their contracts with 184-bed skilled nursing facility Kingston Healthcare Center.
When the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services this year announced Kingston's ejection, it said the facility had "failed to attain substantial compliance" with requirements in 15 areas of operation. It listed "quality of care," including things like physician and dental services, plus "quality of life" problems such as resident rights and the facility's physical environment. But the federal notice provided no specifics.
The missing details are contained in CDPH records explaining what state inspectors found when they followed up on residents' complaints last year about inadequate care and other problems at the facility.
The inspection reports document alarming conditions ranging from apparent infestations of mice to lack of available drinking water as temperatures inside the facility soared to almost 90 degrees last summer.
Kingston's owner, Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, who also serves as CEO of the facility's L.A.-based operator, Rockport HealthCare Services, did not respond to a request Friday for comment on the reports.
CDPH records show Kingston's performance last year also carried on the facility's history of outpacing other state nursing homes in terms of complaints, deficiencies and regulatory enforcement actions.
The department reports inspectors who paid a visit to Kingston last year confirmed 52 deficiencies, or almost five times the state average for similar facilities. Similarly, Kingston was the subject of five enforcement actions — for a total fine amount of $35,300 — as compared with the state average of one such penalty per facility.
There were also 294 complaints registered against Kingston in 2021. That's more than eight times California's average last year.
Most of the deficiencies last year started as complaints filed against the facility. The majority of those complaints were dismissed. It's worth noting that some of the violations date back to 2020 but were not adjudicated until 2021.
Some of Kingston's confirmed violations related to the actions of residents, such as inappropriate touching of other residents. However, many dealt with problems related to the condition of the facility or care rendered there.
For instance, on July 16, a state inspector found a bag of clean wipes on a Kingston resident's bed table, as well as a toothbrush bag in a nearby drawer, with holes that had been chewed through by mice. Also in the drawer were mice droppings.
When the inspector asked a Kingston housekeeper how often the drawers are cleaned, the person responded that drawers are only cleaned when they are empty. A supervisor subsequently told the inspector the housekeeper was wrong and that the drawer should have been cleaned.
Also last summer, state inspectors measured temperatures in residents' rooms after receiving complaints they were too hot. Twenty of Kingston's 25 resident rooms were found to exceed 81 degrees. During a separate visit, inspectors determined four rooms ranged in temperature between 85 and 89 degrees.
A CDPH inspection report summarizing the findings quoted an unnamed resident as saying, "I am wringing wet all of the time. It (a fan in the room) is blowing on me all of the time and I am still hot. I have not been able to sleep." The report added that the resident's face, neck, gown and hair were wet.
When the state inspector asked Kingston's administrator about the problem, the response received was that the administrator was unaware of any problems related to that facility's air-conditioning. But a worker there said malfunctions had been occurring regularly that required the air-conditioner to be shut off for "a couple of hours" daily — and that the administrator was aware of the problem. (The report went on to state the air-conditioning problem resulted from a lack of maintenance.)
The same report noted that on the warm afternoon of July 9, Kingston "did not have any hydration carts present, no staff were ensuring extra water was being provided, no ice cream, popsicles, juices, or other fluids were being offered to residents." That same day, a state inspector found several parched residents with no nearby access to drinking water.
The report included accounts by residents who told a state inspector they had not been offered a bath or shower in more than a week. At least one other inspection report documented a lack of opportunities for residents to receive showers or baths at least twice weekly.
Among various CDPH inspection reports last year documenting lapses in quality medical care at Kingston, such as failures to give patients pain pills and other medications as scheduled, was an account about a dialysis patient whose cognitive problems required that he be accompanied by a "sitter" because his actions during treatment were deemed unsafe.
But dialysis workers were repeatedly unable to reach the facility's nursing director or assistant nursing director, such that the resident's treatments had to be cut short because the patient kept trying to get up and leave, according to the inspection report. It was later discovered the patient's care plan did not state when he was supposed to receive dialysis and that there had been continuing problems getting the resident to stay still during treatment.
The same report said that another dialysis patient's treatment plan had fallen months out of date.
Problems at Kingston have gone on for years. In spring of 2020, about 200 people at Kingston fell ill with COVID-19, 19 residents died and the state had to call in nearly three dozen health-care workers to help keep the facility running.
Cal/OSHA levied a $92,500 fine against Kingston in late 2020 for violations including failures to control infection, ensure use of masks and notify staff of COVID-19 infections at the site. The penalty was lowered to $17,315.
Kingston was cited for operational problems at three times the state average during the three years prior to the pandemic, and four times the national average. The federal government labeled the facility a problem site and levied a $11,616 fine against the company.
The federal Medicare administration, CMS, said by email Friday, more than a week after it was asked for comment on the agency's decision to halt reimbursements to Kingston, that there have been only three nursing home terminations in California since 2019.
"Terminations do not happen frequently," an agency spokesperson wrote, "as most providers return to substantial compliance prior to the mandatory termination date."
The email stated CMS prioritizes patient safety and quality of care, adding that the agency is making sure patients can be seamlessly transferred to safer facilities within the same area or returned to their homes.