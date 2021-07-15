Innovation Lab seeks applicants who want to make Bakersfield a better place

The Bakersfield Innovation Lab is now accepting applications for its third class of difference makers.
Over the past year, The Hub of Bakersfield has held two labs with the intent of bringing people together to make the downtown Bakersfield area a more desirable place to live.
Some of the lab's past work includes the creation of murals, art pieces and public concerts as well as campaigns to save Sumner Station in Old Town Kern.
“Bakersfield Innovators are people who love this city, and want to see it shine even more,” said Kaitlyn Yates, chairwoman for the program. “These passionate Innovators are everywhere, and this program aims to bring them together to be a part of something bigger.”
Over the course of five months, the class will meet with community members, visit places that are "doing it right," and develop projects for Bakersfield.
Applicants should be forward-thinking professionals who enjoy making new friends and want to improve the way of life for those in the community.
The cost of the program is $500. Applications are due by July 28.
More information can be found at thehubofbakersfield.org/innovation-lab.