Special agents from the prison system and local law enforcement officers on Friday night caught a minimum-security inmate in Oildale who walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The agents, including those from the Fugitive Apprehension Team, coordinated with local law enforcement to take into custody Jason Stout, 40, at 8:55 p.m. Stout was taken to North Kern State Prison and will no longer be housed in a conservation camp, according to a news release.
Stout was convicted of first-degree burglary in Los Angeles County on June 20, 2014, and was serving a 12 years and eight months sentence. He was scheduled for parole in November 2021, CDCR said.
There was no indication from CDCR why Stout ended up in Oildale.
