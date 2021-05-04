Inmate who escaped Lerdo Justice Facility remains at large

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, an inmate who escaped from the Lerdo Justice Facility last week and remains at large.
Johnson and David Reagan Palms escaped the facility on April 28 at 1:45 a.m. Palms was found later that day and is back in custody, the KCSO said in a news release.
Both men are charged with homicide in the 2017 killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
The department said that detectives and the special investigations division is leading a criminal investigation into the whereabouts of Johnson and anyone aiding in the escape or assisting in concealing his whereabouts, the KCSO said.
The department described the 24-year-old Johnson as a Black man with brown eyes, 5’7”, and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, Secret Witness at 661-322-4040, or 9-1-1.
The news release added that a complete assessment of the Lerdo Justice Facility is being conducted to determine how the two men escaped. Any flaws, structural issues and/or staffing considerations will be addressed accordingly, according to the KCSO. The news release said that the department will release its findings once the investigation is complete.