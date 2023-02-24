 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate who died in his cell had notorious LA County serial killer as cellmate

A North Kern State Prison inmate died in his cell Friday, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Juan Villanueva was found unresponsive in his cell — that he shared with serial killer Ramon Escobar — by an officer searching cells to secure them and to check on inmates around 8:49 a.m. Staff began attempting to save Villanueva, but he was pronounced dead at 9:03 a.m., the news release said.

Coronavirus Cases