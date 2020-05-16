Officials at Kern Valley State Prion are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Minimum Support Facility Friday night.
Inmate Flavio Carbajal, 37, was reported missing at about 7:36 p.m., according to a prison news release. An emergency count was called and confirmed he had escaped.
Carbajal is described as Hispanic, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 225 pounds.
He is serving a six-year sentence for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition after being incarcerated from Fresno County on Oct. 9, 2018, according to the prison news release. He was sent to the prison on May 7, 2019.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Lt. John Melvin at 661-721-6314 or their local law enforcement agency.
