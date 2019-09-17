An inmate at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility suffered moderate injuries after being stabbed by three inmates in what is believed to be a gang-related altercation Saturday.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 p.m. Saturday, detention deputies responded to a report of a stabbing. One inmate had puncture wounds on his body. He is in stable condition at the hospital, KCSO reported.
Investigators were able to identify three inmates involved through video surveillance. Julian Valenzuela, 20, Juan Santiago, 19, and Irvin Chavez, 26, will be charged with attempted homicide with gang enhancement, KCSO reported.
A weapon was not recovered by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.