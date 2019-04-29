Law enforcement officers at Kern Valley State Prison shot and wounded an inmate involved in a multi-person attack on Monday, the California Department of Corrections said in a news release.
As of Monday afternoon, the condition of three of the five inmates involved in the incident, including the person struck by the bullet, was not known.
The incident began at approximately 10:46 a.m., CDCR said. At that time, four inmates “battered a fifth inmate with stabbing weapons” in the yard of Facility B of the prison, the report said.
Officers responded, giving orders for the attackers to stop, CDCR said, but the assailants did not comply.
Officers then deployed multiple chemical agents and less-lethal munitions to quell the incident, according to the report. The assailants continued their attack on the fifth inmate, at which point an officer discharged on round from a Mini-14 rifle, hitting one of the assailants.
CDCR said an emergency response vehicle, an outside ambulance and a Medi-Vac helicopter were immediately summoned and three inmates, including the victim of the attack, were transported to area hospitals.
No staff injuries were reported.
A Deadly Force Investigation Team will conduct an investigation into the incident, CDCR said in its report. A deadly force review board will conduct a review as well. The state Office of the Inspector General’s Bureau of Independent Review was also notified.
The state prison opened in 2005 and houses more than 3,700 minimum, medium, maximum and high-security custody inmates.
