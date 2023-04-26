 Skip to main content
Inmate sentenced to fifth life term in string of local stabbing cases

A man who threw a book at a judge during a previous hearing and was found with a razorblade knife in court was sentenced Wednesday to another life term, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

Joseph Orta had once chucked a book at Superior Court Judge John Oglesby after he was sentenced to four consecutive life terms, plus 23 years, the DA's office reported previously. 

