Inmate sentenced to fifth life term in string of local stabbing cases

A man who threw a book at a judge during a previous hearing and was found with a razorblade knife in court was sentenced Wednesday to another life term, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Joseph Orta had once chucked a book at Superior Court Judge John Oglesby after he was sentenced to four consecutive life terms, plus 23 years, the DA's office reported previously.
And on Wednesday, another judge sentenced Orta to the same punishment.
Orta was first sentenced to life in prison from Los Angeles County after murdering his cousin's wife by slitting her throat and leaving her in a truck placed in a Pomona court's parking lot.
After this incident, Orta accumulated a string of local offenses at Kern County prisons in which he created a razorblade and stabbed inmates, prosecutors said. The inmates survived, but got injured after Orta stabbed them in the neck.