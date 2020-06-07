The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while at Kern Medical on Flower Street in east Bakersfield.
Deputies said Sunday they are looking for Jason Ralls, 42, who they described as white, 6'0", 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown inmate jumpsuit, with a waist chain, was cuffed from the waist chain to both wrists and leg chains. He was barefoot or wearing socks.
Deputies ask that if you see him or know where he is, call 911 or 861-3110.
