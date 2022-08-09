 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Inmate chaplaincy services contract sparks concerns

1436836104-data.jpg-2

A deputy walks past inmates housed in the tier section in the maximum-medium facility at the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo facility in this file photo.

 The Californian

A contract to provide inmates with chaplaincy services drew scrutiny at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday with a competing contract-seeker making allegations to the board.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office initiated a request for proposals for a contract not to exceed $300,000, which drew two applicants — Los Angeles-based Prison Ministry America and local nonprofit Be Finally Free.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases