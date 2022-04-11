'Inland port' would bring investment to Kern, but extent remains unclear

A hybrid transportation project aimed at reducing the costs, pollution and uncertainties associated with goods movement across the Central Valley is expected to include a substantial Kern County component, though it’s unclear whether local benefits would equal what’s envisioned farther north as part of the same proposal.
The so-called “inland port” project now in early planning stages would haul containers by rail from seaports in Southern California northward to a series of logistics centers along the length of the valley. Each of these regional hubs would have electric recharging and other clean fueling stations for powering the tractor-trailers that would haul goods to or from their endpoints.
One version of the proposal calls for establishing just two intermodal facilities — places where containers would be taken off trucks and placed onto trains, or vice versa, depending on whether the goods are coming from a port or going to one. One would be in the central part of the valley and one in the northern part, but probably not in the south, such as Kern.
Under that scenario, the southern part of the valley could get a new distribution center with fueling facilities, such as battery-charging or hydrogen power, but not an intermodal facility.
“Kern would just be too close to the ports in order to make the switch to rail feasible,” partly because stopping trains in the county would reduce time efficiencies, said Braden Duran, associate regional planner and project manager at the Fresno Council of Governments. He added that Kern and Sacramento “just don’t have the output we would need in order to make the rail component feasible for those two locations.”
But others, including Executive Director Ahron Hakimi of the Kern Council of Governments, emphasize the project is still in formative stages and so it’s too early to rule out a more substantial investment in Kern.
“There will almost certainly be facilities in Kern County as part of what ultimately develops, if it develops,” Hakimi said, adding the project remains in its infancy.
The proposal has received some early planning money from government sources but is nowhere near raising the roughly $250 million in taxpayer support Duran said the project would likely require, not including about three times that much private investment in the form of relocated manufacturing plants, food processing facilities and distribution centers.
While the inland port proposal would likely address many of the logistical problems that have frustrated Central Valley agricultural exporters since the start of the pandemic, the project actually predates the coronavirus by several years.
Proponents of the idea range from government agencies and elected officials to private companies. They say a main benefit would be a reduction in tailpipe emissions blamed for much of the Central Valley’s air pollution.
Transportation costs for businesses using the system would come down, as well as port and freeway congestion.
Earlier this month, an opinion piece by Reps. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and David Valadao, R-Hanford, was published in The Fresno Bee expressing support for the project. It projected 100,000 new jobs valleywide and cited estimates that it would cut nitrogen dioxide pollution by 84 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 93 percent.
Without mentioning specific areas where investments would take place, Costa and Valadao referred to four major inland port centers and six to eight “satellite ports” that would help consolidate goods movement and enhance the valley’s economic competitiveness.
They called for fast-tracking approval of two centers, one in the central part of the valley and another in the north, so that at least part of the system would become operational in 2024, with the rest built out later.
“Given the severe national supply-chain issues we are facing, the critical need to improve our air quality and reduce emissions, and the urgent need to expand economic opportunity for Valley residents, we support fast-tracking construction of the backbone of the system,” Costa and Valadao wrote. “We envision this as a system that would include two initial trade ports, one in the north and the other in the center of the Valley, to become operational in 2024, with the rest of the system to be built-out over the ensuing years.”