One man suffered major injuries after a tractor trailer and a passenger van collided early Monday on Copus Road near Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol reported that around 9:30 a.m. the driver of the van entered an intersection in the path of the big rig, which was towing two dump trailers loaded with gravel. Both vehicles went off the road into an irrigation ditch. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the van, identified by CHP as Marco Fierro, suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center by helicopter. CHP does not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor.
