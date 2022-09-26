 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Injunction could delay IFG's sale to Spanish conglomerate

20210421-bc-grapebreeder

Grape grower Jack Pandol speaks in April 2021 at a groundbreaking ceremony International Fruit Genetics LLC hosted in celebration of a 160-acre facility in McFarland with a lab, greenhouses, business support and a lot of arable land. IFG is the company behind Cotton Candy grapes. Pandol's company Grapery is Cotton Candy's exclusive grower and marketer.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A local table grape grower won a round last week in his legal fight to halt the proposed sale of a Bakersfield grape breeding company he co-owns.

A private arbitration panel set up to help resolve Jack Pandol's lawsuit against International Fruit Genetics LLC issued a preliminary injunction Sept. 18 that could stall the company's proposed sale to a Spanish conglomerate.

Coronavirus Cases