Inglewood man pleads not guilty at arraignment for indictment

An Inglewood man alleged to have raped and killed 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre was arraigned for an indictment on murder charges Thursday.
Public defender Tanya Richard entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of her client Armando Cruz and denied all enhancements. She also acknowledged the indictment superseded the original case filed by the Kern County DA's office.
Cruz, 25, was initially arrested in July 2020 and pleaded not guilty. While Cruz was awaiting his preliminary hearing, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office sought and received a grand jury indictment for the murder suspect in October 2021.
The prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to meet on March 1 to potentially set a trial date.