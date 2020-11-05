Local radio host Inga Barks spread one essential message in thousands of broadcasts over Kern County airwaves during a career of more than two decades: Instead of getting exasperated with politics, get involved at the local level.
Barks, who died Wednesday morning at the age of 53 after a sudden illness, followed her career to the White House lawn once a year, to overseas military conflicts she reported on as a journalist, and into the daily lives of countless local listeners.
She could have become a national media personality, and occasionally did steal the national spotlight on Fox News. But her goal, as the proud "Hometown Girl" who served on the worship team of her church, was to make where she grew up a better place.
"She pretty much devoted most of her life to being part of the valley. She cared so much for this area where we live, especially Bakersfield but the whole valley," her son Solomon Morrelle Barks said. "That was a major part of who she was."
Off the air, the lifelong Bakersfield resident who for many years wrote a regular column for The Californian was kind and welcoming — an "uber-talented woman in a male-dominated profession," in the words of Blake Taylor, program director at KMJ-AM 580 in Fresno. He worked with Barks at KERN-AM 1180 and remains impressed by her list of connections.
In political circles, Barks was known for advocating conservative principles in elected officials, "standing firm in defense of more freedoms, less government," local Republican Party leader Cathy Abernathy said by email.
Barks graduated from South High before getting a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in sociology at Cal State Bakersfield.
Her radio career started with on-air auctions of event tickets at KBID-AM 1350. Managers saw potential and offered her the chance to host her own show.
Over the years, she went from KBID to KERN-AM 1180 to KMJ to KNZR-AM 1560 and was active on social media, Solomon said.
Her favorite part about being on the radio, he said, was engaging with callers. She went to lengths to support new businesses on air, doing remote broadcasts at grand openings and encouraging listeners to stop by and chat.
She believed change starts with people gathering together locally, and rather than focus on what they can't do nationally, Solomon said, people can make things happen by participating in politics where they live.
"If I have any message for people in that kind of stuff," he said, "I would say I hope people can continue to make the valley a better place to live and make it a better place for all of us."
He said a bad cough not believed to be related to COVID-19 landed Barks at Kern Medical on Monday and she died there at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Barks was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, who died in 2011, and her brother, Thomas, who died in 2018. She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Marcia Ingram; her sister, Cindy; and her three sons, Solomon Morrelle, Joshua and Samuel.
Services will not be open to the public. Solomon asked that anyone who might be inclined to express condolences consider writing a letter to Barks and mail it to her family for inclusion in a container that will also carry her ashes. The address is: The Barks and Ingram Family, 1709 Hodges Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304.