Infrastructure bill could fund carbon hub in Kern

WHAT'S IN THE BILL FOR CCS

House Rule 3684 would set aside $600 million per year for each of the next five fiscal years to fund loan guarantees and other support for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere before using it, burying it or both.

It also calls for a minimum 10-year, ad valorem tax waiver allowing project owners to avoid paying higher bills based on the increased value of their property.

Addressing climate change is a primary objective, but other stated goals are regional economic development, technological innovation and high-wage employment. Priority would also be given to regions with fossil fuel production and substantial geologic storage capacity.

The idea is to build a network that would capture CO2 around the country and send it via pipelines, rail and ports to four regional injection and processing hubs. Some of the gas would be injected offshore.

The bill would similarly fund hydrogen energy development for various purposes and different industries, ideally in tandem with carbon capture, use and burial. It designates areas with natural gas as best-suited for providing the source material.

The bill says government investment is necessary because of the high capital costs such projects require, and the "chicken and egg" challenge of jumpstarting greater deployment of new technology.

Making it all work will require the support of state governments, the bill says, including a regulatory approach treating pilot projects as pollution control devices.

Individual facilities for injecting carbon dioxide would receive $5 million each in fiscal years 2022 through 2026. They would be expected to bury or utilize at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Oil production areas like Kern County would get a leg up.

"To the maximum extent practicable, each eligible project shall be located in a region with existing carbon-intense fuel production or industrial capacity" or such facilities that have been closed in the last 10 years, the bill states.

It adds that projects should contribute to the development of at least two regional direct air capture hubs located in economically distressed communities in regions with high levels of coal, oil or natural gas resources.

Priority would also go to eligible projects likely to create opportunities for skilled training and long-term employment for the greatest number of residents within a region.