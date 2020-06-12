The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a missing 5-year-old boy.
Damian Ruiz was last seen at a residence in the 6000 block of Chicory Drive the week of June 1, according to police.
He's believed to be in the company of Patricia Crocker. Crocker was in a relationship with Ruiz's legal guardian, who is now in the custody of law enforcement, police said.
The boy has been living with Crocker for several years and isn't believed to be in any imminent danger but his other legal guardian is now wanting to know his whereabouts, police said. Police believe Crocker may be trying to conceal the boy's location.
Crocker is described as a 41-year-old white woman, 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Ruiz is described as a Hispanic boy who is about three feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.