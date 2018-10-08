Investigators from the Bakersfield Police Department are interested in speaking with any witnesses to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at 7:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Akers Road and McKee Road.
BPD officers arrived on the scene to discover an adult female had been struck by a four-door hatchback driven by another adult female, a BPD release said.
The pedestrian remains in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision. It is not known if the pedestrian was inside a crosswalk when she was struck.
BPD traffic investigators can be called directly at 661-326-3967. Anyone wishing to provide anonymous information can go to www.p3tips.com.
