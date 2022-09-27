 Skip to main content
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83

When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed.

A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of 83, Garcia had built the foundations for bilingual education in the region when he joined the new state college on the outskirts of Bakersfield in 1972, becoming a role model to generations of future teachers as one of the few Latino faculty members in the early history of the university.

