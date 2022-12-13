 Skip to main content
Industry submits signatures to overturn oil drilling ban

bc-oilpumphouses

An oil pumpjack is in situated between houses on La Mirada Drive in this file photo from April 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A California oil trade group announced Tuesday it has gathered more than enough signatures to put a referendum on the November 2024 ballot asking voters whether to uphold a new state law that bans drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites.

Even if county registrars across the state were to confirm only about 64 percent of the signatures gathered are valid, it would still be just enough to at least delay implementation of Senate Bill 1137 for almost two years — a win for the industry that its opponents say relied on deceit.

