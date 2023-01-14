 Skip to main content
Industrial development accelerates at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

It wasn't novel enough that three separate companies were bidding last fall to lease a single distribution center that had only just finished construction along Interstate 5 at Highway 99. The bigger surprise came the morning after a winner was declared.

Second-place finisher Sunrise Brands, a Vernon-based clothing company, called up one of the project's developers to place dibs on the partnership's next speculative building, even though it was almost a quarter smaller at 446,000 square feet. Until construction finishes, Sunrise agreed to rent a slightly larger space nearby.

