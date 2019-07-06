An individual was sexually assaulted on the bike path near the Park at River Walk on Friday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The suspect is described as a white male, standing at 5-foot-10 with a thin build and estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, according to police. He has short curly reddish-brown hair and tattoos on his left arm. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and was described as "transient in appearance" by the BPD.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Petris at 661-327-7111.
