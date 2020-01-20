RIDGECREST — With the bang of a gavel, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board of directors passed its groundwater sustainability plan Thursday.
“We have a GSP,” said Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason, the board chairman.
The plan establishes an adaptive roadmap that will carry the IWV groundwater basin to sustainability by 2040. It targets a reduction in pumping to the current natural recharge of 7,650 acre-feet per year by 2040 in order to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
The current estimated annual pumping of 26,800 to 28,000 acre-feet exceeds the natural recharge.
The plan passed 4-1, with Inyo County representative John Vallejo voting against it. Vallejo explained his vote was due to the imported water component, which contains an option to take water from the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which wheels from the Owens Valley to Los Angeles.
“Inyo County does support the concept of importing water into the basin, but Inyo County does not support fixing a self-inflicted crisis with a project that threatens the long-term health of its environment and its economy,” Vallejo said.
The other board members — representing IWV Water District, Ridgecrest and counties of Kern and San Bernardino, voted yes.
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires all basins in critical overdraft, such as the IWV, manage the pumping and achieve a sustainable safe yield without negative impacts or damage to the aquifer. The GSP provides a local alternative in place of state control and regulations.
Imported water will eventually be required to offset additional need. Infrastructure alone could run between $55 million and $177 million depending on where the source comes from. The exact cost of water for residents remains unknown.
Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which has federal reserve rights, and domestic water use top the plan’s priorities. Agriculture wouldn’t receive an allocation; instead, those stakeholders would be lumped into a “transient pool” of 46,000 acre-feet total.
The public’s comments Thursday ranged from an appreciation for work done to the potential impact its policies and projects will have on the basin’s residents and businesses.
Attorney Elisabeth L. Esposito, representing Mojave Pistachios and Nugent Family Trust, claimed the GSP will have a negative impact on farms in the basin.
She added the plan’s “draconian approach” would “essentially eviscerate agriculture in the Indian Wells Valley.”
Don Decker, a member of the GA’s technical advisory committee, but speaking for himself, said the plan, for the most part, is a detailed outline. He cited several issues that will needed to be addressed, including growth.
“Growth is something the [GA] board is going to have to address directly,” Decker said. “Any growth that occurs must be identified as something important to this basin and the Navy.”
Gleason, in voting on the plan, said plenty remains to be done, from establishing fees to fund the GSP’s programs to restructuring the IWVGA as it moves forward.
“This is a big moment in the history of our valley,” Gleason said. “The primary reason for this GSP is about self-determination … we need to shape our own future because it is unacceptable for the state to come in and define that future.”
The plan will be submitted to the state for review by Jan. 31, but will be in effect during that review process.
