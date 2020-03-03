RIDGECREST — “I think this year is appropriate — 2020 for 20/20 vision, about the future,” said Scott O’Neil, executive director of the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corp., to a crowd of 200 on Thursday.
O’Neil was one of several speakers at the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd Annual Economic Outlook Conference. The EOC is an annual event that provides updates on the pulse of the local economy and business community.
O’Neil acknowledged the opportunity that Ridgecrest and the IWV has in front of it with the planned rebuilding of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake over the next few years. Around $3 billion has been appropriated over the next two years for the estimated $4 billion damage caused by the July 4 and 5 earthquakes.
He also highlighted the area’s features, from the naval facility to petroglyph tours, the area’s reputation for being the gateways to the Eastern Sierra Nevada and Death Valley, the recreational opportunities for activities such as hiking, off-road motorsport, rock climbing, skiing and mountain biking.
“Our seasons are fantastic, mild winters, bright springs, blazing hot summers and amazing pleasant falls,” O’Neil said. “It hosts ultramarathons and off-road sports races, spelunking and photography, wildflower viewing and excursions.”
He added the schools are competitive in all sports and academics, including robotics.
“We have a great place to live with great activities and natural assets,” O’Neil said. “We also have a friendly community with a strong employment base.”
The largest employer, the Navy at China Lake, has a direct payroll of $503 million (based on 2017 numbers), injects $1.2 billion in economic activity into the region and generates 9,906 direct and indirect jobs. The base and its tenant commands, including Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, provide more than 5,000 civilian and military jobs and an additional 4,849 in contracted or service rolls.
“We have great schools and a great healthcare facility,” he said. “This is our home; it’s a region where people come to visit and play annually — we are on the move.”
O’Neil noted that the July earthquakes shook Ridgecrest up and brought it back to the nation’s attention. It also reasserted China Lake as the most important research and development, test and evaluation installation in the Department of Defense’s arsenal. He noted congressional and presidential approval of $3 billion over two years is proof of that, and that the Navy’s kickoff event — an industry day that drew 600 contractors — highlighted the opportunities ahead for construction stimulus.
“The fact that it took Congress just a few months to act is a very strong statement about (China Lake’s) importance to the security of our country,” he said.
Rebuilding won’t happen overnight, however, and in the meantime, O’Neil said as many as 1,500 people will come to the valley to work on the construction projects.
“They will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, sleep in our homes, buy from our stores,” O’Neil said. “There will be a bump in our economy.”
The question remained: Will the bump be temporary or will it linger?
“Our challenge is to ensure the bump is lasting, not fleeting but persists,” O’Neil said. “We cannot let the construction of China Lake happen without taking deliberate steps to ensure that Ridgecrest is also improved — it is in the interest of the Navy.”
He added community improvement “doesn’t have to cost more money” especially since there are “many discretionary decisions that can improve the community as well.”
He stressed that “the quality of life in Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley is critical to us all.”
He said even before the earthquakes, Ridgecrest was building. New homes were either going up or being planned, two new hotels planned and a potential retail complex that includes a new cinema and bowling alley.
“We are already on the move before (the earthquake) but it is even more imperative,” he said. “We need to start this dialogue and continue it until we understand what we are about.”
By leveraging a rebuilt and modernized China Lake, it would attract new people, but the area would need new resources and activities to sustain an increasingly younger workforce.
“Everything we do needs to be tax-based oriented,” he said. “We need to look at our sales tax, our property tax so we can continue to grow for the long haul.”
Rather than increasing taxes, however, O’Neil stressed growth in industry, storefront properties and homes and commercial space. O’Neil said from his perspective, he would like to see Ridgecrest continue as a safe, friendly town, adding that it also wants it to be attractive to families, have adequate entertainment and shopping, great recreational activities and venues, effective government with great services, a town with comprehensive health care and a diverse economic base.
More importantly, he stressed the community needs to start its dialogue on its future.
“I think Ridgecrest is already a great place to live, but as China Lake is improving and becomes the premier, modern weapons laboratory in the high desert, it’s a huge opportunity for us,” he said. “If we don’t improve the quality of life in Ridgecrest at the same time, it’s a shame on us.”
