Indian casino proposed in Mettler wins final approval

The Tejon Indian Tribe has received final approval to move forward with a casino half an hour south of Bakersfield serving as the centerpiece of a $600 million resort hotel expected to create more than 2,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars per year in local economic benefits.
The U.S. Department of the Interior agreed Thursday to place 320 acres near the junction of highways 99 and 166 into federal trust and grant a Class III gaming compact allowing the tribe and its Florida-based development and operations partner, Hard Rock International, to host slot machines and games such as blackjack, craps and roulette.
There was no word Friday on when a construction job expected to take 18 months would begin as the 1,200-member tribe waits to take formal possession of the property. But Thursday's approvals were cause enough for celebration after a years-long review process that has involved actions by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state Legislature and the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
"The Tejon Tribe now has a homeland where its citizens can work and live together and collectively ensure a safe and economic environment for all," tribe Chairman Octavio Escobedo III said in a news release.
Joining in the celebration, county spokeswoman Ally Soper noted the project will generate 1,000 construction jobs, nearly $60 million in annual payroll and an estimated $361 million per year in indirect and induced sales and compensation.
"Soon, construction will begin on our region's very own Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, with Kern County now joining an elite circle of cities that provide this tourism hub to their community and visitors," Soper wrote in an email statement.
The 11-story, 400-room hotel will feature a 165,500-square foot casino with 3,000 slots, 13 restaurants, an entertainment venue, a spa-fitness center and convention space northwest of South Sabodan and Wild Flower streets. The project would include a 22-acre RV park, as well as tribal administrative offices, a health-care facility and tribal housing.
Under an agreement finalized in 2019, the tribe will pay county government $218 million over 20 years to provide fire, law enforcement and other services at the casino and hotel. The deal covers nine new county fire positions, 13 new sheriff's department jobs, a gambling treatment program and money for the gradual replacement of equipment at a new substation on the tribe's property.
The Department of the Interior originally concluded in January 2021 that a casino at the site would serve the interest of the tribe and its members without harming the surrounding community.
Newsom signed off on a gaming compact with the tribe in June of this year. He subsequently made changes that people involved said were minor adjustments, and the compact was ratified by the Legislature on Sept. 1.
Tribe member Gloria Morgan said Friday most of the permits required to start construction were ready to go but it was unclear when a deed to the land would come through.
"We're not wanting to sit on this opportunity any longer than we absolutely have to," she said.