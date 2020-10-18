For what may be the first time in its history, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is giving a panel of local citizens an inside look into its operations in an effort to strengthen the relationship between itself and the communities it serves.
Announced in July, the panel, which is called the Countywide Community Advisory Council, has just released its slate of members and has participated in an introductory Zoom meeting with the Sheriff's Office. Although both sides acknowledge a certain level of disagreement is likely, the Sheriff’s Office and the Advisory Council believe real changes will be made as the panel does its work.
“We have to discover where that gap is and how do we, as a community, close that gap,” said Council Chair Arleana Waller, who formed the council through the MLK CommUNITY Initiative. “I’m hopeful. Here’s the reason why I’m hopeful. From my understanding, people have been asking for something like this for six or seven years and have not been able to accomplish it.”
Even Sheriff Donny Youngblood expressed hope that this team of outsiders could make improvements to his department, even if it means bringing up what could be difficult conversations.
“God knows what we need right now is a better relationship with our communities,” he said, while admitting that some of the changes suggested by the committee may not be feasible. “So if they come up with things that we can implement, and we think can make a positive change, we’re all in for that.”
The council consists of 32 independently-selected members, drawn from all walks of life. About 70 applicants put their name forward, which could be considered a large number for a volunteer committee that asks for at least a year commitment.
“We want people from all sides, people that believe that the sheriff is the worst thing that ever happened all the way to people who think the sheriff is the best thing that ever happened,” Waller said. “I have friends that applied who were not admitted because we really wanted to bring the best of the best to this council.”
Over the next year, the council has set an ambitious agenda of analyzing every aspect of the department’s operations and developing policy suggestions. The council will develop five priorities that will guide its work through the rest of the year. Every topic, from the department’s use of force to the recruitment of minority officers, will be considered.
The council will attempt to do what few have tried. In the past, Youngblood said a committee started by the Sheriff’s Office fizzled out after a few meetings due to lack of interest.
This council hopes to be different, and the Sheriff's Office is saying it wants to learn as much as possible during the process.
“We hope to learn a little bit more from our community about how they feel,” Youngblood said. “How they feel during a car stop, a police contact, and we hope that they learn some of the things that we go through.”
The council has caught the attention of the California Department of Justice, which has been investigating KCSO and the Bakersfield Police Department for excessive use of force and other misconduct since 2016. Both Waller and Youngblood brought up the department’s involvement, in separate interviews. Waller said she had declined the Justice Department’s participation in the committee because she didn’t want it to become too political.
Still, the committee is going into what could be a long process with high hopes.
“Do we realize that we’re starting something that could be epic?” Waller said. “Absolutely.”