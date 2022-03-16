Independent advisory committee holds first public forum to examine change in KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Advisory Committee held its first online forum Wednesday to discuss how the agency is meeting the terms of a stipulated judgment between the KCSO and the California Department of Justice.
After a four-year investigation, the KCSO entered into a stipulated judgment with the state DOJ mandating reforms in December 2020. The Sheriff’s Office was not held legally liable for violating constitutional rights of residents, though it has to show changes in policies and procedures over the next five years.
Both Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Arleana Waller, chair of the CAC, said their initial conversations were painfully honest, but have evolved into meaningful discussions. Youngblood also said the CAC’s formation was agreed upon before entering into the stipulated judgment with the state DOJ.
“We're far ahead of where I thought we would be,” Youngblood said. “The opinions are all respected, which is one of the most important things.”
The Community Advisory Committee started meeting monthly in October 2020, said Susan Lawol, co-chair of the CAC.
Subcommittees within the CAC were created to give input certain KCSO policies that covered employee training, equitable employment, communications and community policing, Lawol said, though more topics could be added in the future. Wednesday’s discussion focused on KCSO’s use-of-force policy, equitable employment and communications.
Lawol, who also co-chairs the policy and education subcommittee, said that group is examining the KCSO’s use-of-force policy, how it uses K9 units, its search and seizure policies and how it can achieve bias-free policing, among other areas. The subcommittee evaluates whether the KCSO is protecting people’s rights, providing public safety services while being fiscally responsible and meeting the community’s needs, she added.
Lawol said her subcommittee is finalizing a strategy for reviewing these practices, which will include a timeline of when each policy is reviewed. She said she hopes the community and policy experts will also provide feedback.
“We are reviewing policy with the expectation of positive change,” Lawol said. “We are doing this because we are interested, we're passionate. We are community members and we are going to positively benefit and change what happens from this process.”
Pawan Gill, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Kern County, talked about the advances made by the KCSO to ensure more diverse hiring practices.
Some solutions include examining the language of job descriptions to eliminate any potential bias, educating applicants about the hiring process, informing recruitment officers of implicit bias and attracting a diverse pool of applicants by increasing outreach to local high schools and colleges, Gill said.
KCSO Chief Deputy Erik Levig said a plan to implement these solutions is underway.
Court monitor Joseph Brann is part of the third-party, nine-member team appointed to oversee KCSO’s progress of implementing the stipulated judgment and ensuring KCSO achieves compliance. The team includes members with an academic background or law enforcement experience, as well as attorneys, said Brann, who attended the forum.
Brann said the team will examine the training policies and ensure they fall in line with contemporary practices. The monitor will also publish annual reports detailing the work done by the monitor and the progress of KCSO, he said.
A few community members said Wednesday they were unsure if change was possible. Waller said KCSO has been listening and already implemented a different approach to fielding 911 calls.
She added there are four more seats on the CAC and people are welcome to apply. Residents can find out more information by emailing kernsheriffcac@gmail.com.
“This is absolutely an opportunity for the community to get engaged like historically never before,” Waller said. “But, we have to do our part.”