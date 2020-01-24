An Independence High School student was presented Thursday with a first place scholarship prize in a statewide student video contest designed to promote public awareness and understanding of the special districts that provide communities with essential services like water, sanitation, healthcare, fire protection and parks.
Eurbiel Monterrosa was presented his $2,000 Districts Make the Difference Video Contest scholarship prize at the North of the River Recreation and Park District. His video showcased the airport, fire, water/water waste, irrigation, cemetery and park and recreation districts in Bakersfield.
Students throughout California participated in the 2020 contest. Initial entries were scored by California Special Districts Association officials based on four criteria: accuracy and effectiveness, creativity and originality, production quality and entertainment value. The five videos with the highest overall scores competed in a month-long period of public voting at DistrictsMakeTheDifference.org, where more than 1,000 people weighed in.
All the winning videos can be viewed at DistrictsMaketheDifference.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.